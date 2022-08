SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 413 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 500 PM CDT. * AT 413 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HAMPSHIRE TO 6 MILES EAST OF SYCAMORE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... HAMPSHIRE AROUND 420 PM CDT. HUNTLEY AROUND 425 PM CDT. PINGREE GROVE AROUND 430 PM CDT. GILBERTS AND LAKEWOOD AROUND 435 PM CDT. ELGIN, CRYSTAL LAKE, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WEST DUNDEE AND SLEEPY HOLLOW AROUND 440 PM CDT. CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, CARY, BARRINGTON HILLS, EAST DUNDEE, OAKWOOD HILLS AND PRAIRIE GROVE AROUND 445 PM CDT. MCHENRY, ISLAND LAKE, FOX RIVER GROVE AND PORT BARRINGTON AROUND 450 PM CDT. LAKEMOOR AROUND 455 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE TROUT VALLEY, BURLINGTON, HOLIDAY HILLS, RIDGEFIELD AND VIRGIL. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATE... I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 40 AND 55. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE AND MORAINE HILLS STATE PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction