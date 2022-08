BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1244 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... EASTERN GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTH CENTRAL FORD COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 145 PM CDT. * AT 1243 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR YORKVILLE TO NEAR CORNELL, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOLIET, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, ROMEOVILLE, PLAINFIELD, CALUMET CITY, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, LANSING, OAK FOREST, KANKAKEE, HARVEY, LOCKPORT, NEW LENOX, HOMER GLEN, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, HOMEWOOD, MATTESON, MOKENA AND BOURBONNAIS. THIS INCLUDES... UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, CHANNAHON STATE PARK, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, JOLIET SLAMMERS BASEBALL, KANKAKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KANKAKEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY, KANKAKEE RIVER STATE PARK, LEWIS UNIVERSITY, OLIVET NAZARINE UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND NORTH CENTRAL COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

