Severe thunderstorm warning just issued for LaSalle County valid until 4:45 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 348 PM CST TUE NOV 10 2020 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... LA SALLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 445 PM CST. * AT 347 PM CST, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR AMBOY TO NEAR DEPUE TO HENRY, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... OTTAWA, STREATOR, PERU, LA SALLE, MENDOTA, MARSEILLES, SHERIDAN, LAKE HOLIDAY, OGLESBY, SENECA, SOMONAUK, EARLVILLE, NORTH UTICA, SERENA, WENONA, LELAND, TONICA, GRAND RIDGE, NAPLATE AND MILLINGTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 41 AND 77. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 74 AND 102. THIS INCLUDES... BUFFALO ROCK STATE PARK, ILLINI STATE PARK, ILLINOIS VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, MATTHIESSEN STATE PARK, STARVED ROCK STATE PARK, AND TRI-COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A TORNADO WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4163 8917 4163 8860 4128 8860 4110 8893 4093 8893 4093 8905 4110 8905 4110 8916 TIME...MOT...LOC 2147Z 250DEG 40KT 4170 8928 4138 8931 4109 8935 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH $$ CARLAW

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction