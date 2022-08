BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 247 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 345 PM CDT. * AT 247 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DAVIS TO 6 MILES SOUTHEAST OF GERMAN VALLEY, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROSCOE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, DAVIS JUNCTION, PECATONICA, DURAND, NEW MILFORD, SEWARD, SHIRLAND, LAKE SUMMERSET AND HARRISON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 115 AND 123. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 18. THIS INCLUDES... ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY, AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

