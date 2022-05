BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 600 PM CDT WED MAY 25 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT. * AT 559 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR LOWELL, MOVING NORTH AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, CALUMET CITY, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, ROSELAND, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, OAK FOREST, CROWN POINT, HARVEY, HIGHLAND, BLUE ISLAND, MUNSTER, DOLTON AND PARK FOREST. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 336 AND 356. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 150 AND 155. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 74. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 74. INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 12. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 18. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 247 AND 261. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST HAMMOND, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

