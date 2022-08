BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 129 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 129 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM HAMMOND TO NEAR SAUK VILLAGE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, HIGHLAND, MUNSTER, CHESTERTON, GRIFFITH, DYER, ST. JOHN, LAKE STATION, LYNWOOD, SOUTH HAVEN, NEW CHICAGO AND WHEELER. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 16. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 7 AND 36. INDIANA I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 16 AND 17. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 253 AND 261. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY CALUMET, VALPARAISO UNIVERSITY, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, AND SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction