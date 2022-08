BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 430 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHWESTERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 515 PM CDT. * AT 430 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR HINCKLEY TO SANDWICH, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... PLANO AROUND 435 PM CDT. YORKVILLE AROUND 440 PM CDT. SUGAR GROVE AND MAPLE PARK AROUND 445 PM CDT. AURORA, MONTGOMERY AND ELBURN AROUND 450 PM CDT. CAMPTON HILLS, NORTH AURORA AND LILY LAKE AROUND 455 PM CDT. ST. CHARLES, BATAVIA AND GENEVA AROUND 500 PM CDT. BARTLETT, WEST CHICAGO, SOUTH ELGIN, WAYNE AND VALLEY VIEW AROUND 505 PM CDT. ELGIN AROUND 510 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE KANEVILLE, LITTLE ROCK, BIG ROCK AND VIRGIL. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 102 AND 120. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 55 AND 56. THIS INCLUDES... AURORA UNIVERSITY, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, AND WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

