SEVERE WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ILC089-111-202245- /O.CON.KLOT.SV.W.0135.000000T0000Z-220920T2245Z/ KANE IL-MCHENRY IL- 505 PM CDT TUE SEP 20 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... AT 505 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER HUNTLEY, MOVING EAST AT 25 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CRYSTAL LAKE, CARPENTERSVILLE, ALGONQUIN, LAKE IN THE HILLS, WOODSTOCK, HUNTLEY, ISLAND LAKE, CARY, GILBERTS, WEST DUNDEE, FOX RIVER GROVE, BARRINGTON HILLS, LAKEWOOD, SLEEPY HOLLOW, EAST DUNDEE, OAKWOOD HILLS, PRAIRIE GROVE, PORT BARRINGTON, BULL VALLEY AND HOLIDAY HILLS. THIS INCLUDES... MCHENRY COUNTY COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. && LAT...LON 4229 8820 4215 8820 4215 8824 4207 8824 4218 8852 4232 8848 TIME...MOT...LOC 2205Z 285DEG 24KT 4220 8843 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ CARLAW

