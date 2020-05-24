Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of McHenry, Kane, Cook and Lake counties until 8:30 PM CDT.

Severe thunderstorm warning area in orange.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Volo to Trout Valley to Sleepy Hollow to near Gilberts, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Palatine, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Northbrook, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Algonquin, Highland Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Zion, Rolling Meadows and Grayslake. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 46 and 62. I-94 between mile markers 3 and 30. I-294 between mile markers 3 and 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.