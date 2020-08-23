Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Cook and Lake counties until 5:30 pm

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of south central Lake County and north central Cook County Sunday evening until 5:30 p.m.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington Heights, moving east at 15 mph around 4:34 p.m. Sunday.

The storm could bring winds of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail, both of which could cause damage to vehicles, roofs, siding and trees.

This storm is expected to impact the following locations: Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Rolling Meadows, Deerfield, Prospect Heights, Long Grove, Inverness, Lincolnshire, Northfield and Riverwoods.

People within the area are advised to move into an interior room.

4:47PM: Severe Shower Warning? Heavy rain & hail with this cell over Arlington Heights which is strangely absent of CG lightning. pic.twitter.com/xuZvgPBsOX — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) August 23, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

