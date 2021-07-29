Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Chicago area

Storms are moving into the Chicago area at this hour.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for DeKalb, Dupage and Kane counties until 3:30 a.m. and Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties in Illinois and Lake County in Indiana until 4:15 a.m.

Along with heavy downpours, strong wind gusts are likely with these storms. Wind gusts of 70 mph are possible.

The National Weather Service reported at 3 a.m. the strongest winds are now moving through Kane, DuPage and portion of Cook counties that measure 50-60 mph.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 4:15AM for more of Cook, Grundy, Kendall, Will, and Lake (IN). 70 mph wind gusts possible. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/UG1kmn7Mkw — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) July 29, 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING until 3:30AM for parts of Cook, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage. 70 mph wind gusts possible. @WGNMorningNews @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/ZSjONlAxpO — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) July 29, 2021

61 mph wind gust in Glenview. pic.twitter.com/vSsejK7zdO — Demetrius Ivory (@DIvory_WGN) July 29, 2021

Storms blew through Wisconsin late Wednesday and into Thursday morning and enter Northern Illinois early Thursday morning. Storm warning and watches were issued and downed wires and vehicle damage were reported in Antioch, Wonder Lake, McHenry and Lake Villa.

ComEd is opened its Emergency Operations Center Wednesday and has equipment and additional crews in place to respond to potential power outages. If a downed power line is spotted, call ComEd at 1-800-EDISON1 (1-800-334-7661).

