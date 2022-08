As rain moves through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Servicer has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, in effect for Grundy and La Salle counties.

The warning is set to last through 4:15 p.m.

A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60 mph wind gusts and one inch of hail are possible.

Forecasters suggest locals seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a building away from windows.