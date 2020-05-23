Severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Will and Lake counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings highlighted in orange.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Central Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 641 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beecher, or 7 miles south of Steger, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, St. John around 655 PM CDT. Cedar Lake and Lake Dalecarlia around 700 PM CDT. Crown Point around 705 PM CDT. Lakes Of The Four Seasons and Winfield around 715 PM CDT. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 242 and 255. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.