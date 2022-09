The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for DeKalb, McHenry & Kane counties, set to be in effect through 5:45 p.m.

NWS says storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph and possibly hail.

A Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for DeKalb County. #ilwx https://t.co/cbBErAVRbs — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) September 20, 2022

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued for most of the northeast, including the Chicago region, through 8 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for most of northeast IL, including #Chicago. #ilwx https://t.co/CwiJjTpMrh — Mike Janssen (@MikeJanssenWX) September 20, 2022