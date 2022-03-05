Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until Midnight CST for Will County and southern Cook County

Update 11:32PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST FOR WILL AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1130 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lemont to near Diamond, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Homer Glen, Lemont and Willow Springs around 1135 PM CST. Oak Forest, Alsip, Palos Hills, Bridgeview, Midlothian, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills, Palos Heights, Crestwood and Worth around 1140 PM CST. Oak Lawn, Burbank, Blue Island, Ashburn, Evergreen Park, Posen, Dixmoor and Merrionette Park around 1145 PM CST. Englewood, Roseland, Auburn Gresham, Chatham, Riverdale and Manhattan around 1150 PM CST. Hammond, South Shore and South Deering around 1155 PM CST. Peotone and Monee around 1200 AM CST. Park Forest, Richton Park, Crete and University Park around 1205 AM CST. Steger and Beecher around 1210 AM CST. __________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until midnight CST. * At 1108 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Boulder Hill to near Seneca, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Plainfield around 1115 PM CST. Romeoville around 1120 PM CST. Bolingbrook, Woodridge and Lemont around 1125 PM CST. Braidwood, Coal City, Willow Springs and Diamond around 1130 PM CST. Palos Hills, Wilmington, Bridgeview, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills, Palos Heights, Worth and Lakewood Shores around 1135 PM CST. Oak Lawn, Burbank and Ashburn around 1140 PM CST. Englewood, Roseland, Auburn Gresham, Evergreen Park and Manhattan around 1145 PM CST. South Shore, Chatham and South Deering around 1150 PM CST.

