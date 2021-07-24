Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 8:15PM CDT for portions of Iroquois County, Illinois and Benton, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southwestern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 815 PM CDT/915 PM EDT/. * At 721 PM CDT/821 PM EDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Morocco, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Oxford, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Beaverville, Donovan, Ambia, Iroquois, Mount Ayr, Dunnington, Wadena, Swanington and Foresman. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 210.