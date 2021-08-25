Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 7PM CDT for portions of Will, DuPage and Cook Counties…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL...
SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT
700 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe
limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.  However gusty
winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND SOUTH CENTRAL COOK
COUNTIES...

At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lemont, moving
northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.  Penny size hail
         already has been reported with this storm.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
         roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Woodridge,
Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Lemont, Burr Ridge,
Darien, Willow Springs, Orland Hills, Palos Park and Fairmont.

______________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  North central Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  South central Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 700 PM CDT.

* At 628 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lemont, and
  is nearly stationary.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
           to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Woodridge,
  Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Palos Hills, Lemont, Burr Ridge,
  Darien, Willow Springs, Orland Hills, Palos Park and Fairmont.

Including the following interstates...
 I-55 between mile markers 266 and 272.
 I-355 between mile markers 2 and 14.

This includes...  Argonne National Laboratory.

