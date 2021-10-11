Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 7:45PM CDT for portions of LaSalle, Lee, Ogle and DeKalb Counties…

Update 7:15PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LA SALLE...EASTERN LEE...EASTERN OGLE AND DE KALB COUNTIES... At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lost Nation to near Earlville to near Serena, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Franklin Grove and Ashton around 720 PM CDT. Oregon and Shabbona around 735 PM CDT. Waterman around 740 PM CDT. Lake Holiday around 745 PM CDT. Sandwich, Somonauk and Stillman Valley around 750 PM CDT. Byron around 755 PM CDT. Davis Junction around 800 PM CDT. Malta around 805 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 111. I-80 between mile markers 93 and 94. I-88 between mile markers 61 and 95. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 7PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN LA SALLE...EASTERN LEE...EASTERN OGLE AND DE KALB COUNTIES... At 700 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Franklin Grove to near Earlville to near Ottawa, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near... Franklin Grove around 705 PM CDT. Ashton around 710 PM CDT. Leland and Paw Paw around 715 PM CDT. Sheridan around 725 PM CDT. Rochelle, Shabbona and Hillcrest around 730 PM CDT. Lake Holiday around 735 PM CDT. Somonauk and Waterman around 740 PM CDT. Sandwich and Stillman Valley around 745 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 68 and 111. I-80 between mile markers 85 and 94. I-88 between mile markers 61 and 95. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.

________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Eastern Lee County in north central Illinois... Eastern Ogle County in north central Illinois... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 643 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sublette to near Mendota to near Ottawa, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... DeKalb, Ottawa, Peru, La Salle, Rochelle, Sandwich, Mendota, Byron, Oregon, Amboy, Sheridan, Shabbona, Lake Holiday, Cortland, Oglesby, Davis Junction, Hinckley, Somonauk, Earlville and Waterman. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 55 and 111. I-80 between mile markers 74 and 94. I-88 between mile markers 62 and 95. This includes... Northern Illinois University, Sandwich Fairgrounds, Buffalo Rock State Park, Lee County Fairgrounds, Matthiessen State Park, Starved Rock State Park, and Tri-County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois.