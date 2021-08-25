Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 7:30PM CDT for portions of Newton and Jasper Counties in NW Indiana…

UPDATE:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NEWTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rensselaer, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Remington, Collegeville and Foresman.
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
Update:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN NEWTON AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES... At 646 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rensselaer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Remington, Goodland, Collegeville and Foresman.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 632 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brook, or 9 miles northeast of Kentland, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, Remington, Goodland, Collegeville and Foresman. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 213.