Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 6:45PM CDT for portions of Livingston, LaSalle, Grundy and Ford Counties…

Update 6:52PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN GRUNDY AND FORD COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for much of northern and western Lasalle County until 745 pm cdt. Also a Tornado warning is in effect for northwestern LaSalle County until 715 pm cdt.

________________________________________________________________________________________

Update 6:16PM CDT…

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR LIVINGSTON...CENTRAL LA SALLE...SOUTHERN GRUNDY AND FORD COUNTIES... At 616 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Dalzell to near Pontiac to 7 miles south of Forrest to near Fisher, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Peru, La Salle, Oglesby and North Utica around 620 PM CDT. Forrest around 625 PM CDT. Gibson City, Chatsworth and Odell around 630 PM CDT. Piper City around 635 PM CDT. Paxton around 640 PM CDT. Dwight, Gardner and Cullom around 645 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 64. I-55 between mile markers 191 and 229. I-57 between mile markers 258 and 263. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Update 5:58PM CDT…

At 558 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near DePue to near Flanagan to near Saybrook to near Mansfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Spring Valley around 605 PM CDT. Pontiac around 610 PM CDT. Cornell around 615 PM CDT. Forrest and Odell around 625 PM CDT. Gibson City and Chatsworth around 630 PM CDT. Piper City around 635 PM CDT. Paxton, Dwight and Cullom around 640 PM CDT. Gardner and Mazon around 650 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 64. I-55 between mile markers 188 and 229. I-57 between mile markers 258 and 263. I-80 between mile markers 73 and 90. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois.



_____________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Livingston County in central Illinois... Central La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Ford County in east central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near El Paso to near Bloomington to near Weldon, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Ottawa, Streator, Pontiac, Peru, La Salle, Marseilles, Paxton, Dwight, Fairbury, Gibson City, Chatsworth, Spring Valley, Oglesby, Seneca, Gardner, Gridley, North Utica, Forrest, Flanagan and Wenona. This includes... Buffalo Rock State Park, Illini State Park, Illinois Valley Community College, Matthiessen State Park, and Starved Rock State Park. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central, north central, northeastern and east central Illinois.