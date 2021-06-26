Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 5:45PM CDT for southeastern Will, Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois Counties in Illinois and west-central Newton County in Indiana…

(NEXSTAR) – Rock musician Marilyn Manson is expected to turn himself in to the Los Angeles police on assault charges stemming from an alleged incident from 2019, according to the police chief of Gilford, New Hampshire.

An in-house prosecutor with the Gilford Police Department has reached a deal with attorneys for Manson — born Brian Hugh Warner — after the Gilford Police Department shared news of their active arrest warrant for Manson on Facebook last month. In the post, the police department said Manson was charged with two counts of simple assault on a videographer. The alleged incident took place at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019, according to police.