Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 5:45PM CDT for southeastern Will, Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois Counties in Illinois and west-central Newton County in Indiana…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois...
  Ford County in east central Illinois...
  Iroquois County in east central Illinois...
  West central Newton County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 545 PM CDT.

* At 449 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from Manteno to 7 miles east of Cullom to near Piper City
  to Farmer City, moving northeast at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Kankakee, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Steger, Manteno,
  Watseka, Paxton, Peotone, Gibson City, Momence, Gilman, Herscher,
  Clifton, Milford, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher and
  Limestone.

Including the following interstate...
 I-57 between mile markers 258 and 338.

This includes...  Governors State University, Kankakee Community
College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Kankakee River
State Park, Olivet Nazarine University, and Will County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News