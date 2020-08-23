Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect until 5:30PM CDT for portions of Lake and Cook Counties in Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Lake County in northeastern Illinois... North central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 443 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arlington Heights, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Glenview, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Northbrook, Highland Park, Wilmette, Vernon Hills, Rolling Meadows, Deerfield, Prospect Heights, Long Grove, Inverness, Lincolnshire, Northfield and Riverwoods. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 67 and 71. I-94 between mile markers 22 and 29. I-290 near mile marker 1. I-294 between mile markers 22 and 29. This includes... Oakton Community College.