Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 5:15PM CDT for southeastern Cook County, Illinois and northern Lake County in NW Indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 411 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over St. John, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Dolton, Griffith, St. John, Lake Station, Cedar Lake, Steger, Whiting and Burnham. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 105 and 107. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 12. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 18. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 255 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, and South Shore Rail Cats Baseball.

