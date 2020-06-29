Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 3:45PM CDT for portions of Lake, Kane, McHenry and Cook Counties in northeast Illinois

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 320 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sleepy Hollow, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake Zurich, Barrington, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Streamwood, Lake In The Hills, Huntley, Hawthorn Woods, Inverness, West Dundee, Gilberts, Hampshire, Lakewood, Oakwood Hills, Tower Lakes and Trout Valley. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 45 and 61.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction