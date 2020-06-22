Severe Thunderstorm warning in effect until 3:45PM CDT for central Porter and northeastern Lake counties in northwest indiana

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 235 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located over Lake Station and Schererville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Portage, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Griffith, Chesterton, Lake Station, Porter, Burns Harbor, South Haven, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Lincoln Hills, Wheeler, Winfield, and New Chicago. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 6 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 24, and between mile markers 26 and 27. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 249 and 261. This includes...Indiana University Northwest, Valparaiso University, Illiana Motor Speedway, and Porter County Fairgrounds.