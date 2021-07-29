Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:45AM CDT for Winnebago, Boone and western McHenry Counties

Update:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR WINNEBAGO...WESTERN MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES... At 149 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lake Summerset to near Delavan, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Beloit, Lake in the Hills, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton, Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Hampshire, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.
