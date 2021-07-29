Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 2:45AM CDT for Winnebago, Boone and western McHenry Counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT
FOR WINNEBAGO...WESTERN MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES...

At 149 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lake Summerset to near Delavan, moving southeast
at 45 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
         homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include...
Rockford, Beloit, Lake in the Hills, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley,
Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton,
Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Hampshire, Candlewick Lake,
Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.

________________________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Winnebago County in north central Illinois...
  Western McHenry County in northeastern Illinois...
  Boone County in north central Illinois...

* Until 245 AM CDT.

* At 123 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Monticello to near Whitewater, moving southeast
  at 40 mph.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Rockford, Beloit, Lake in the Hills, Belvidere, Woodstock, Huntley,
  Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Harvard, South Beloit, Rockton,
  Marengo, Poplar Grove, Rockford Airport, Hampshire, Candlewick
  Lake, Cherry Valley, Winnebago and Davis Junction.

Including the following interstates...
 I-39 between mile markers 115 and 123.
 I-90 between mile markers 0 and 41.

This includes...Boone County Fairgrounds, Mchenry County
Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford
Rivets Baseball, Rockford Speedway, and Winnebago County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News