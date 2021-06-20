Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 12:15AM CDT for Will, Southern DuPage and Southeastern Cook Counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

* At 1055 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Warrenville to Sheridan, moving east at 35
  mph. Aurora Airport in Sugar Grove gusted to 60 mph with these
  storms.

  HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
           mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include...
  Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Hammond, Bolingbrook,
  Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Downers Grove,
  Lombard, Romeoville, Plainfield, Calumet City, Woodridge, Chicago
  Heights and Englewood.

