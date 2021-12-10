Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11PM CDT for Benton, Newton and Jasper Counties in Indiana…

Update:
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST FOR EASTERN BENTON COUNTY... At 1150 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Judson, or 12 miles northwest of Winamac, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Fowler, Otterbein, Oxford, Boswell, Swanington and Templeton. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM EST for northwestern Indiana. _________________________________________________________________________
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CST/MIDNIGHT EST/ FOR BENTON AND JASPER COUNTIES... At 1035 PM CST/1135 PM EST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rensselaer, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, Otterbein, Remington, Wheatfield, Oxford, Boswell, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Ambia, Dunnington, Wadena, Swanington, Baileys Corner, Stoutsburg, Templeton and Parr. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 216. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST/300 AM EST/ for northwestern Indiana. ______________________________________________________________________
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Indiana... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1100 PM CST/midnight EST/. * At 1021 PM CST/1121 PM EST/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brook, or near Kentland, moving northeast at 80 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Rensselaer, DeMotte, Fowler, Kentland, Otterbein, Remington, Morocco, Wheatfield, Roselawn, Oxford, Goodland, Brook, Boswell, Earl Park, Hanging Grove, Collegeville, Ambia, Mount Ayr, Dunnington and Stoutsburg. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 200 and 231. This includes... US 41 Dragway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST/300 AM EST/ for northwestern Indiana.