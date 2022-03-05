Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:45PM CST for Lake and Du Page Counties and portions of Kendall, Will, Kane and Cook Counties

Update 11:22PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE...NORTHWESTERN WILL...DUPAGE AND NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1121 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles east of Winthrop Harbor to Wilmette to near Lemont, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Chicago, Evanston, Rogers Park, Edgewater and Kenilworth around 1125 PM CST. Brookfield and La Grange Park around 1130 PM CST. Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Midway Airport, Burbank, Ashburn, Evergreen Park, Lyons, Riverside and Stickney around 1135 PM CST. Englewood, Chicago Lawn, Bridgeport, South Lawndale, New City, Auburn Gresham, Brighton Park, Chatham, Near West Side and East Garfield Park around 1140 PM CST. South Shore, Chicago Loop, Navy Pier and Hyde Park around 1145 PM CST. ________________________________________________________________________ Update 11:05PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CST FOR NORTHERN KENDALL...LAKE...NORTHWESTERN WILL...SOUTHERN KANE... DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES... At 1104 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kenosha to Vernon Hills to near Naperville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated and numerous measured gusts at or above 70 mph. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Northbrook, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Lincolnshire, Winthrop Harbor, Green Oaks, Riverwoods and Bannockburn around 1110 PM CST. North Chicago, Highland Park, Glencoe, Lake Bluff and Highwood around 1115 PM CST. Palos Hills, Hinsdale, Burr Ridge, Oak Brook, Western Springs, Clarendon Hills, Willow Springs and Indian Head Park around 1120 PM CST. Melrose Park, Brookfield, Westchester, La Grange, Justice, Summit, Bellwood, Bridgeview, Hickory Hills and La Grange Park around 1125 PM CST. Cicero, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Midway Airport, Austin, Chicago Lawn, Burbank, Maywood and Ashburn around 1130 PM CST. South Lawndale, Bridgeport, Englewood, Irving Park, Brighton Park, Humboldt Park, Belmont Cragin, Logan Square, New City and Albany Park around 1135 PM CST. Chicago Loop, West Town, Lincoln Park, Lake View, Navy Pier, Near West Side, Near North Side, Uptown, Rogers Park and Edgewater around 1140 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 265 and 294. I-88 between mile markers 111 and 140. I-90 between mile markers 60 and 103. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 61. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 61. I-355 between mile markers 11 and 30. ___________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northern and Central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 1044 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hebron to near Gilberts to near Sandwich, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Carpentersville, Barrington Hills and East Dundee around 1050 PM CST. Wauconda, Barrington, Island Lake, Inverness, Lake Barrington, Fox River Grove, Port Barrington and Tower Lakes around 1055 PM CST. Aurora, Naperville, Palatine, Lake Zurich, Montgomery, Boulder Hill, Hawthorn Woods, Kildeer, Channel Lake and Forest Lake around 1100 PM CST.

