Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:30PM CST for Kendall, LaSalle, and Grundy Counties and southern portions of Kane and DeKalb Counties

Update 11:27PM CST... ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KENDALL...EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE...GRUNDY AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM CST... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for north central and northeastern Illinois _______________________________________________________________________ Update 11:15PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST FOR KENDALL...EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE...GRUNDY AND SOUTHEASTERN KANE COUNTIES... At 1110 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Oswego to 8 miles south of Seneca, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Plainfield and Boulder Hill around 1115 PM CST. Dwight and Mazon around 1125 PM CST. Gardner around 1135 PM CST. Coal City, Diamond and Braceville around 1140 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 221 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 97 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 111 and 119. ____________________________________________________________________________ Update 10:56PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST FOR KENDALL...LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB...GRUNDY AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES... At 1053 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Montgomery to near South Streator, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Aurora, Batavia, Montgomery, North Aurora and Boulder Hill around 1100 PM CST. Dwight around 1120 PM CST. Mazon around 1125 PM CST. Gardner and Braceville around 1130 PM CST. Coal City and Diamond around 1135 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 50. I-55 between mile markers 220 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 81 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 111 and 119. __________________________________________________________________________ Update 10:36PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CST FOR KENDALL...LA SALLE...SOUTHEASTERN DE KALB...GRUNDY AND SOUTHERN KANE COUNTIES... At 1033 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Somonauk to Varna, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1031 PM CST the Illinois Valley Regional Airport measured a 64 mph wind gust. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Sandwich and Somonauk around 1040 PM CST. Yorkville and Plano around 1045 PM CST. Oswego, Streator and Sugar Grove around 1050 PM CST. Aurora, Montgomery, North Aurora and Boulder Hill around 1055 PM CST. Plainfield and Batavia around 1100 PM CST. Dwight around 1110 PM CST. Mazon around 1115 PM CST. Gardner and Braceville around 1120 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 77. I-55 between mile markers 220 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 74 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 111 and 119. _____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... La Salle County in north central Illinois... Southeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... Southern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1130 PM CST. * At 1014 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mendota to near Camp Grove, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Mendota around 1020 PM CST. Earlville around 1025 PM CST. Leland around 1030 PM CST. Sandwich, Lake Holiday and Somonauk around 1040 PM CST. Plano and Tonica around 1045 PM CST. Yorkville around 1050 PM CST. Oswego and Sugar Grove around 1055 PM CST. Aurora, Streator, Montgomery, Boulder Hill and Grand Ridge around 1100 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Millbrook, Triumph, Ransom, Harding, Dayton, Prairie Center, Kinsman, South Wilmington, Bristol and East Brooklyn. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 41 and 77. I-55 between mile markers 220 and 233. I-80 between mile markers 74 and 122. I-88 between mile markers 111 and 119.

