Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 11:15PM CST for DeKalb, Kane, Boone and McHenry Counties

Update 11:13PM... ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL KANE AND EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM CST... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. ____________________________________________________________________ Update 10:57PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST FOR CENTRAL KANE AND EASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1054 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Browns Lake to near Antioch to Round Lake Park to West Chicago, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of central Kane and eastern McHenry Counties, including the following locations... Kaneville, Greenwood, Trout Valley, Holiday Hills, Ridgefield, Ringwood and Big Rock. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 105 and 110. I-90 between mile markers 47 and 56. ___________________________________________________________________________ Update 10:35PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CST FOR DE KALB...KANE...MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES... At 1031 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to Marengo to near Genoa to near Leland, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Marengo and Hampshire around 1035 PM CST. Woodstock, Huntley, Harvard, Pingree Grove, Lakewood and Hinckley around 1040 PM CST. Crystal Lake, Gilberts, West Dundee, Wonder Lake, Sleepy Hollow and Bull Valley around 1045 PM CST. Elgin, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Island Lake, Cary, Spring Grove, Fox River Grove and Barrington Hills around 1050 PM CST. Fox Lake, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Pistakee Highlands and Richmond around 1055 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 88 and 110. I-90 between mile markers 26 and 56. _____________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Kane County in northeastern Illinois... McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 1115 PM CST. * At 1010 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Rockton to Cherry Valley to 6 miles southwest of Kirkland to 6 miles west of Paw Paw, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Belvidere, Loves Park, Cherry Valley and Kirkland around 1015 PM CST. Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Kingston and Timberlane around 1020 PM CST. Genoa, Shabbona, Waterman and Capron around 1025 PM CST. Malta around 1030 PM CST. DeKalb, Harvard, Marengo and Cortland around 1035 PM CST. Crystal Lake, Sycamore, Lakewood, Maple Park and Hebron around 1040 PM CST. Woodstock, Campton Hills, Wonder Lake, Bull Valley and Lily Lake around 1045 PM CST. McHenry, Huntley, Pingree Grove, Hampshire, Spring Grove and McCullom Lake around 1050 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 83 and 110. I-90 between mile markers 19 and 56.

