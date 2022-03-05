Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 10:30PM CST for Lee, Ogle and Winnebago Counties

Update 10:32PM ... The Severe Thunderstorm Warning has expired... _________________________________________________________________ Update 10:20PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR EASTERN LEE...EASTERN OGLE AND EASTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 1016 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from South Beloit to near Kirkland to near Paw Paw, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Beloit, Roscoe and South Beloit around 1020 PM CST. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include New Milford, Harrison, Monroe Center, Compton, Shirland, Lindenwood, Creston, West Brooklyn, Steward and Kings. This includes... Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 73 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18. _______________________________________________________________________ Update 10PM... ..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR LEE...OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 956 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Davis to near Ashton to near La Moille, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Pecatonica and Lake Summerset around 1000 PM CST. Rochelle, Durand and Hillcrest around 1005 PM CST. Beloit, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton and Paw Paw around 1015 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 52 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18. _________________________________________________________________ Update 9:40PM... ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR LEE...OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES... At 938 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pearl City to 6 miles west of Dixon to near Walnut, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near... Franklin Grove and Lost Nation around 950 PM CST. Oregon, Pecatonica and Woodhaven Lakes around 955 PM CST. Amboy, Lake Summerset, Durand and Sublette around 1000 PM CST. Rochelle, Hillcrest and Stillman Valley around 1005 PM CST. Davis Junction and Paw Paw around 1010 PM CST. Beloit, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton around 1015 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18. ___________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lee County in north central Illinois... Ogle County in north central Illinois... Winnebago County in north central Illinois... * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 923 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mount Carroll to near Emerson to near Hooppole, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Polo around 940 PM CST. Dixon around 945 PM CST. Franklin Grove and Lost Nation around 950 PM CST. Oregon, Amboy, Pecatonica, Ashton and Woodhaven Lakes around 955 PM CST. Winnebago, Lake Summerset, Durand, Stillman Valley and Sublette around 1000 PM CST. Rochelle and Hillcrest around 1005 PM CST. Paw Paw around 1010 PM CST. Beloit, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit and Rockton around 1015 PM CST. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 78 and 123. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 82. I-90 between mile markers 0 and 18.

