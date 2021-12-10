Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 10:30PM CDT for portions of Will and Kankakee Counties in Illinois and Lake and Newton Counties in Indiana…

Update:

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND LAKE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1030 PM CST... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. ______________________________________________________________________________________

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CST FOR NORTHERN NEWTON AND LAKE COUNTIES... At 1012 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crown Point, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Schererville, Hobart, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Lake Village, Griffith, Dyer, St. John, Lake Station, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Winfield, Roselawn, New Chicago and Lake Dalecarlia. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Illiana Motor Speedway, and Lake County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 8 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 261. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. ___________________________________________________________________________

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 945 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Peotone, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. The most intense part of this storm is heading toward Beecher. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Gary, Portage, Merrillville, Schererville, Hobart, Kankakee, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Manteno, Peotone, Momence, Lake Village and Griffith. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 302 and 336. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 8 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 17 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Kankakee Community College, Kankakee County Fairgrounds and Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, Olivet Nazarine University, and Will County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for northeastern and east central Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.