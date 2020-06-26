Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect Lee County until 7PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 550 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sterling, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Dixon and Walton around 605 PM CDT. Amboy and Franklin Grove around 615 PM CDT. Ashton around 620 PM CDT. Paw Paw around 635 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 79 and 96. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 74. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows.

