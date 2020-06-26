Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for DuPage and Cook Counties until 7:30PM CDT…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 634 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hoffman Estates to near Geneva, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Streamwood, Hanover Park and Inverness around 640 PM CDT. Schaumburg, Palatine, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Warrenville and Medinah around 645 PM CDT. Arlington Heights, Carol Stream, Wheeling, Elk Grove Village, Prospect Heights and Winfield around 650 PM CDT. Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Downers Grove, Buffalo Grove, Glen Ellyn, Lisle, Rosemont, Ohare Airport and Schiller Park around 655 PM CDT. Glenview, Lombard, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook, Westmont, Morton Grove, Villa Park, Harwood Heights and York Center around 700 PM CDT. Skokie, Elmhurst, Franklin Park, Hinsdale, Winnetka, Burr Ridge, Glencoe, Oak Brook, Northlake and Clarendon Hills around 705 PM CDT. Chicago, Evanston, Wilmette, Maywood, Brookfield, Westchester, La Grange, Melrose Park, Bellwood and Western Springs around 710 PM CDT. Berwyn, Oak Park, Forest Park, Justice, River Forest, Summit, Lyons, Riverside and North Riverside around 715 PM CDT.

