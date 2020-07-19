Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Will County until 11:30AM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1102 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Joliet, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Orland Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Channahon, Minooka, Wilmington, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Manhattan, Ingalls Park, Diamond, Elwood, Preston Heights, Fairmont and Rockdale. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 236 and 261. I-80 between mile markers 123 and 142. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7. This includes... University of St. Francis, Channahon State Park, Chicagoland Speedway...Route 66 Raceway, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University.

