Severe thunderstorm warning for southern Cook county until 4:45 PM CDT.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in orange; tornado warnings in red.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 355 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hickory Hills to near Richton Park, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Alsip, Midlothian, Justice, Worth, Chicago Ridge, Crestwood and Bedford Park around 400 PM CDT. Oak Lawn, Blue Island, Olympia Fields, Burbank and Merrionette Park around 405 PM CDT. Flossmoor, Evergreen Park and Country Club Hills around 410 PM CDT. Chicago Heights, Chatham, Steger, Homewood, Hazel Crest, Markham, Sauk Village, Bridgeport and Englewood around 415 PM CDT. Lynwood, Glenwood, Posen, Harvey, Dixmoor, Ford Heights, Thornton and Phoenix around 420 PM CDT. South Holland, Hyde Park and Lynwood around 425 PM CDT. Calumet City, Lansing, Dolton and Burnham around 430 PM CDT. Hammond around 440 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Palos Park, Palos Heights, Bridgeview, South Chicago, Riverdale, East Hazel Crest, South Chicago Heights, Robbins, Calumet Park and Hometown.