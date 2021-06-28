Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Kendall and northwestern Will Counties until 3PM CDT…

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY... At 232 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Homer Glen, moving east northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Crest Hill, Frankfort Square, Ingalls Park and Fairmont.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY... At 216 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crest Hill, or near Lockport, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Frankfort Square, Ingalls Park, Preston Heights, Fairmont, Rockdale and Crystal Lawns.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 300 PM CDT. * At 159 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shorewood, or near Minooka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Joliet, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Romeoville, Plainfield, Woodridge, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Mokena, Frankfort, Minooka, Crest Hill, Shorewood, Frankfort Square, Ingalls Park, Preston Heights, Fairmont and Rockdale. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 250 and 269. I-80 between mile markers 124 and 148. I-355 between mile markers 1 and 7, and near mile marker 11. This includes... University of St. Francis, Joliet Junior College, Joliet Slammers Baseball, and Lewis University.

