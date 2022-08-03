Areas highlighted in yellow represent active severe t-storm warnings as of 2:36 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Iroquois County in east central Illinois... Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 235 PM CDT, a line of severe thunderstorms was located near Lowell to St. Anne to 9 miles east of Clifton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Watseka, Kentland, Milford, Morocco, Lake Village, Roselawn, Sheldon, Goodland, Brook, Cissna Park, Hopkins Park, Buckley, Shelby, Martinton, Stockland, Crescent City, Loda, Beaverville, Woodland and Donovan. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 264 and 273. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 233 and 241. This includes... US 41 Dragway. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.