Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of NW Indiana until 3:15 PM.

Polygon shaded in orange represents severe thunderstorm warning area. 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana...
  Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana...
  Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...
  Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 315 PM CDT.

* At 227 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Village,
  moving east at 45 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Valparaiso, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Roselawn,
  Kouts, Shelby, Boone Grove, Sumava Resorts, Thayer, Stoutsburg,
  Dunns Bridge and Malden.

Including the following interstate...
 Indiana I-65 between mile markers 227 and 241.

This includes...  Porter County Fairgrounds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern
Indiana.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

