Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of NW Indiana until 3:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Newton County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southeastern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 227 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Village, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Valparaiso, DeMotte, Hebron, Wheatfield, Lake Village, Roselawn, Kouts, Shelby, Boone Grove, Sumava Resorts, Thayer, Stoutsburg, Dunns Bridge and Malden. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 227 and 241. This includes... Porter County Fairgrounds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.