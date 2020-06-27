Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake, Porter and jasper Counties in Indiana until 9:15PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Southern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Jasper County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 850 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Gary to Crown Point to near Lowell, moving east at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Hebron and Boone Grove around 900 PM CDT. De Motte, Malden and Kouts around 905 PM CDT. Dunns Bridge around 915 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Wheatfield. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 262 and 243. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

