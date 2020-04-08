Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Lake, Dekalb, Kane, Mchenry, DuPage, and Cook Counties until 5PM CDT

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southwestern Lake County in northeastern Illinois... Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Northern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 437 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Woodstock to near Huntley to Virgil, moving east at 65 to 70 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, Elmhurst, Buffalo Grove, Carol Stream, Carpentersville, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Addison, Northbrook, St. Charles, Mundelein, Algonquin and Highland Park. Including the following interstates... I-90 between mile markers 35 and 80. I-94 between mile markers 16 and 28. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 12. I-294 between mile markers 16 and 28. I-355 between mile markers 29 and 30. This includes... Oakton Community College, Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, Elgin Community College, Harper College, and Mchenry County College.

