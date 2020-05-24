Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lake and Porter counties until 8:45 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... East central Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winfield, or over Lakes Of The Four Seasons, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Merrillville, Valparaiso, Hobart, Crown Point, Lowell, Hebron, Boone Grove, Lakes Of The Four Seasons, Lincoln Hills, Malden, Winfield, Kouts and Kvpz. Including the following interstate... Indiana I-65 between mile markers 240 and 250. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northwestern Indiana.