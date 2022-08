UUS53 KLOT 291825 SVRLOT ILC075-091-INC073-111-291930- /O.NEW.KLOT.SV.W.0121.220829T1825Z-220829T1930Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 125 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 230 PM CDT. * AT 124 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BRADLEY TO NEAR LIMESTONE TO 7 MILES NORTHEAST OF PIPER CITY, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. HAZARD...70 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT CONSIDERABLE TREE DAMAGE. DAMAGE IS LIKELY TO MOBILE HOMES, ROOFS, AND OUTBUILDINGS. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RENSSELAER, MOMENCE, KENTLAND, CLIFTON, REMINGTON, MOROCCO, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. ANNE, SHELDON, GOODLAND, BROOK, ASHKUM, AROMA PARK, HOPKINS PARK, MARTINTON, SUN RIVER TERRACE, BEAVERVILLE, COLLEGEVILLE, DONOVAN AND SAMMONS POINT. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 290 AND 298. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 200 AND 226. THIS INCLUDES... US 41 DRAGWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. && LAT...LON 4074 8710 4074 8753 4085 8800 4119 8775 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1824Z 283DEG 48KT 4116 8781 4107 8793 4085 8810 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN

