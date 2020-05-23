Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kankakee, Ford and Iroquois counties until 4:15 PM CDT.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in orange; tornado warnings in red.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Livingston County in central Illinois... Southwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... North central Ford County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Iroquois County in east central Illinois... * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Cullom, or 11 miles southeast of Dwight, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Herscher around 350 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Irwin, Cabery, Campus, Buckingham and Kempton.

At 3:50 PM, radar showed the most intense thunderstorm moving east alonf the Kankakee/Iroquois county line.