Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Kane, DeKalb, Boone, and McHenry counties until 7:00 PM CDT.

Severe thunderstorm warnings highlighted in orange.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern De Kalb County in north central Illinois... Northern Kane County in northeastern Illinois... Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Boone County in north central Illinois... * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genoa, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Carpentersville, Algonquin, McHenry, Woodstock, Island Lake, Marengo, Genoa, Wonder Lake, Lake In The Hills, Huntley, Gilberts, Johnsburg, Lakemoor, Hampshire, Lakewood, Oakwood Hills, Prairie Grove, Kingston, Bull Valley and McCullom Lake. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 31 and 48.