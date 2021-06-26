Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will, and Lake (IN) counties until 2:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  East central Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 200 PM CDT.

* At 126 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from East Chicago to Ford Heights to near Beecher, moving
  northeast at 35 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East
  Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey,
  Highland, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Steger,
  Peotone and South Holland.
Orange shaded polygon represents severe thunderstorm warning.

