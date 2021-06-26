Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will, and Lake (IN) counties until 2:15 PM.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 200 PM CDT. * At 126 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from East Chicago to Ford Heights to near Beecher, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Merrillville, Chicago Heights, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Harvey, Highland, Munster, Dolton, Park Forest, Homewood, Matteson, Steger, Peotone and South Holland.