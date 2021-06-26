Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will, and Lake (IN) Counties until 1:15 PM.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police and fire crews responded to a fatal hot air balloon crash just after 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Central SW and Unser. Officials say four people died in the crash, two men and two women – one of the men was the pilot. The fifth passenger was sent to the hospital in critical unstable condition where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities say a catastrophic error occurred while in the air and the gondola detached from the envelope. According to witnesses, the gondola crashed into power lines that run east-west along Central near the CVS Pharmacy. The gondola caught fire and crashed into the roadway at Unser Boulevard, south of Central.