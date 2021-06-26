Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will, and Lake (IN) Counties until 1:15 PM.

Region highlighted in orange represents severe t-storm warning.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Central Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...
  Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Indiana...

* Until 115 PM CDT.

* At 1234 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near New Lenox to near Mokena, moving northeast at
  45 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
  Chicago, Hammond, Gary, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Calumet City,
  Chicago Heights, Roseland, South Shore, East Chicago, Lansing, Oak
  Forest, Harvey, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Highland, Blue
  Island, Munster and Dolton.


This includes...  Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Windy City
Thunderbolts Baseball, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Prairie State
College, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and South Suburban College.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern
Illinois...and northwestern Indiana.

