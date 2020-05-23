Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of LaSalle, Grundy and Kendall counties until 3:15 PM.

Orange polygons indicate severe thunderstorm warnings. Red polygons show tornado warnings.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Western Kendall County in northeastern Illinois... Eastern La Salle County in north central Illinois... Northern Grundy County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 208 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ottawa, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Seneca and Serena around 220 PM CDT. Sheridan around 230 PM CDT. Morris and Newark around 240 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Millington and Lisbon.

At 2:20 PM CDT radar indicated large hail near Seneca. This storm is moving northeast at 45 mph and will be moving into western Grundy county by 2:30 PM.