Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lake and Porter counties until 5:30 PM CDT.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Porter County in northwestern Indiana... Northern Lake County in northwestern Indiana... * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 423 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lansing, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near, Hammond and Schererville around 430 PM CDT. East Chicago and Highland around 435 PM CDT. Griffith around 440 PM CDT. Merrillville around 445 PM CDT. Gary, Lake Station and New Chicago around 455 PM CDT. Hobart and Ogden Dunes around 505 PM CDT. Portage and Wheeler around 510 PM CDT. Chesterton, Burns Harbor and South Haven around 515 PM CDT. Including the following interstates... Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 3 and 27. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 16 and 22. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 253 and 261. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.